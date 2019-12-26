|
Beloved husband, father and friend, Robert Walker, 79, passed December 5, 2019 at 10:45 am in Malibu, California. Born April 15, 1940 in Jamaica Queens, New York, he was educated in the US and Europe.
He leaves his wife Dawn, seven children, Michelle McIntosh, David Walker, Charlie Walker, (Ellie Wood Walker) Jordan Walker, Colette Walker Pierce (Judy Motulski Walker) Henry Walker and Emily Walker (Dawn May Walker) along with their spouses and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phylis Lee Isley (Jennifer Jones) and Robert Walker Sr., also his brother Michael Walker and his sister Mary Jennifer Selznick.
Bob was born to love struck struggling actors that made their mark in Hollywood during the golden age. Beginning his acting career in the 1960s, he quickly became part of the counterculture. Bob always beat to his own drum and stayed true to himself in all of his endeavors.
Although an accomplished actor, his true art was living fully. He was a photographer, drummer, raconteur and gallery owner. His love of the ocean kept him in Malibu, and he had great tales of his adventures paddling to Catalina from there. Bob had a constant interest in developing his martial arts practice and studied with several teachers, most recently Joe Lopez.
Great hearts are always open to more love...nothing is lost or diminished just in different form. Bob's great heart touched so many, he will be greatly missed but his love will be with us always.
In Lieu of flowers consider making a donation to one of Bob's loves:
Norton Simon Museum of Art
Attn: Ronald H. Dykhuizen, CFO
411 W Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91105
A memorial service will be held January 19, 2020 in Malibu.
Contact [email protected] for details.
Published in Malibu Surfside News on Dec. 26, 2019