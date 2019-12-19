|
Sergio Diaz-Corrodi 1986-2019
On December 4, 2019 at 7am our son and our brother Sergio Diaz-Corrodi passed away. He grew up in Malibu.
He attended Malibu High, graduated class of 2005, and was part of the first group of "Best Buddies".
He loved fire trucks, first-aid kits, and music.
We will be holding a private celebration of his life on December 14th.
He was preceded in death by (sister) Sandy Hoyle, (brother) Bill Corrodi and (father) John "Jack" Corrodi and is survived by (mother) Kay Corrodi and his 17 brothers and sisters.
Messages or remembrances may be sent to P.O. Box 66, Malibu, CA 90265. Rest in Heaven Sergio, we will miss you.
Published in Malibu Surfside News on Dec. 19, 2019