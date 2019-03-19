|
|
Alaini Michelle Wuertz Kemp, age 47, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born March 10, 1972 in Malvern to Jerry Wuertz and Sharon Sullivan-Jones. Alaini was a loving and dedicated mother, daughter sister and friend. She was a cosmetologist and volunteer at R.O.S.E.
She is survived by her parents, sons Steven Kemp (Jennifer), Ky Kemp (Megan) and Taylor Bryce Kemp all of Malvern, grandchildren Joey, Justin and Jordan Jaggans, Kaydence, Justice and Sara Gene Kemp and LeVanna Lou Rose Kemp, brothers Taylor Sullivan of Alabama and Seth Sullivan of Malvern, sisters Erin Stinnett, Ashley Dyer, Abby Sullivan and Hannah Hilton and a special aunt Barbara Woodall of Malvern.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 2:00 pm at Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Doug Rickels officiating.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2019