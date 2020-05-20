Alice E. Whitney
1934 - 2020
Alice E, Whitney, age 85, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born December 24, 1934 in Hot Spring County, Arkansas to James F. Dixon and Dorothy Davis. She enjoyed gardening, loved her flowers, quilting, and doing puzzles.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Martha Swayze, brother; Donald Dixson, and sister; Virginia Earls.
Alice is survived by sons; Raymond Henson (Dessie), Mitchell Tillery, John Tillery (Jenny), daughters; Judy Taylor (Earl), Dorothy Mays (Robert).
Alice is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Graveside service Friday, May 22, 2020 at Francois Cemetery at 10:00am.
Visitation will be limited to 50 people per CDC directive and face masks.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Atkinson Funeral Home
MAY
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Francois Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
