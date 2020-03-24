|
|
Alice Marie Henderson, 67, of Malvern, AR went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Alice was born on January 15, 1953, to James Edward Lyons and Ruby Young of Osceola, AR. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved son, John D. Henderson; brothers, Lonnie Jones, Tommy Jones, and Bobby Jones; infant sister, Diane Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory: daughter, Latoya Chauncey of St. Louis, MO; three sisters, Dorothy Jones of Malvern, Patricia (Larry) Williams of Blytheville, AR and Rosie Young of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Melvin (Marilyn) Young of Tunica, MS and Johnny Young of Osceola, AR; two aunts, Fannie Stewart of Green Bay, WI, Elizabeth Jones of St. Louis, MO, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and admirers.
Homegoing Service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Victory Praise and Worship Church with Reverend Henry Mitchell, pastor, officiating and eulogist. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., and homegoing service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with services provided by Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. Alice's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2020