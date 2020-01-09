Home

Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Alice Johnson
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
New Director Missionary Baptist Church
Malvern, AR
Alice Nanette Johnson


1964 - 2019
Alice Nanette Johnson Obituary
Alice Nanette Johnson, 55 of Seattle, Washington, was born to the union of Pastor Woodrow Johnson and our beloved Freddie Mae Watson Johnson on June 22, 1964. Last breath taken on November 30th, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son DeAndre Cooper (Melodi), one daughter Agena Jones Castillo (Erik) and six grandchildren; Jaqai Roger, Kaytana Wheeler, Tylar Jones, Taylea Sanford, Ny'Ecia Jones- Castillo and Dezmond Jones-Castillo. She also leaves four siblings Steven Johnson, Las Vegas, Sabrenna Lee (Charles), Little Rock, AR, Hazel Johnson, Malvern, AR and Frederick Johnson, Raleigh, NC along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and special friends.
Preceding her in death was her loving devoted mother, Freddie Mae Watson Johnson along with her grandparents, Fred Watson, Sr., George and Georgia Mae Sherman, and Alvin Sr. and Mary Moore Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 11:30 AM, at New Director Missionary Baptist Church, in Malvern. For her full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 9, 2020
