Alice Smith Rogers was born April 7, 1951 in Camden, Arkansas the daughter of Roy Lee and Ruthel Voss Smith. Alice went to be with her Jesus on February 7, 2020.
Alice spent her life caring for others. She not only cared for her mom and dad but many others during her lifetime. She was a beautician. Alice worked at Suds and Scissors until she opened her shop Shear Beauty. She had lots of regular customers that depended on Alice. She took care of them and their hair in her shop and at hospitals and nursing homes. Alice was also well known for her beautiful floral creations. She made sprays, baskets, and even casket pieces. She was very creative and made seasonal decorations as well. Alice had many talents but she will be most remembered for her love and devotion to the Lord. That love created the kind and loving spirit she was known for. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone. Alice will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Alice was a member of North Malvern Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dwayne "Hamburger" Smith and husband John Rogers.
Alice was a loving mother to her daughters, Wendy Beasley and Stacey Crowe. She was a beloved Nonnie to grandchildren Michael Crowe of Little Rock, Tyler Beasley, Allyson Beasley, Johnnie "Gravy" Ray and Michelle Beasley all of Malvern. Great-grandchildren Alexis (Beasley) Beason, Colby and Aven Ray, Paxton Ross, Brandon and Jeremiah McCauley all of Malvern, and a number of step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephew, cousins, family, friends and loyal beauty shop customers.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 11, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 12, 2:00pm at North Malvern Assembly of God Church with Reverends Keith Pennington, Paul Grigsby, and Roger Wall officiating. Burial in Rockport Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Danny Cook, Mike Griffith, Shannon Beasley, Jeff Wells and Johnnie Ray, and Tommy Wright Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Wright Sr. and Pete Ledbetter.
Memorials may be made to the North Malvern Assembly of God Church or .
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 11, 2020