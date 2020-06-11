On September 22, 1972, Alisa Renee Davis Walsh was born to her loving parents, Ray Davis and Alice Davis Lowry in Malvern, Arkansas. Alisa departed this life on June 5, 2020, at 48 years young.
Although Alisa's caring parents preceded her in death, she leaves many others to cherish her memory. Her stepfather, Robert Lowry who she loved very much. Her children: Khristen Choice (Johnathan), Jordan Owens (Caitlyn), and Amia Walsh will always remember her limitless love. Her siblings: Gregory Broughton (Pricilla), Eric Broughton Sr., Carolyn Fusilier, and Anthony Davis. Her grandchildren: Khalil Owens, Ye'Kijah Choice, Tahiry Choice, McKenzie Choice, Kyrie Owens and a host of family and friends who will miss her laughter and fun times but cherish the memories made.
There will be a celebration of Alisa's life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church Vine Street in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11th , from 3:00 - 7:00 pm, at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern. Alisa's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.