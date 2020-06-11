Alisa Renee (Davis) Walsh
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 22, 1972, Alisa Renee Davis Walsh was born to her loving parents, Ray Davis and Alice Davis Lowry in Malvern, Arkansas. Alisa departed this life on June 5, 2020, at 48 years young.
Although Alisa's caring parents preceded her in death, she leaves many others to cherish her memory. Her stepfather, Robert Lowry who she loved very much. Her children: Khristen Choice (Johnathan), Jordan Owens (Caitlyn), and Amia Walsh will always remember her limitless love. Her siblings: Gregory Broughton (Pricilla), Eric Broughton Sr., Carolyn Fusilier, and Anthony Davis. Her grandchildren: Khalil Owens, Ye'Kijah Choice, Tahiry Choice, McKenzie Choice, Kyrie Owens and a host of family and friends who will miss her laughter and fun times but cherish the memories made.
There will be a celebration of Alisa's life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church Vine Street in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11th , from 3:00 - 7:00 pm, at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern. Alisa's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Vine Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
June 11, 2020
Erin, I am sorry about the loss of your precious aunt. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Tracy Lowery
June 11, 2020
Angela Miller (cousin)<br />St. Louis Mo
Send prayers to the family and very sorry for your loss RIH❤❤❤❤
Angela Miller
Family
June 11, 2020
Im sorry for your loss and Im praying for you guys and may god be with you all
Cindy Bates
Friend
June 11, 2020
So sorry loss. Very sweet woman.
Tammy Harris meador
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Praying for the family.
Shelly Fielder
Friend
June 10, 2020
I
Patrick Davis
Family
June 10, 2020
Jimmy Cook
Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Alisha. Great smile that can light up a room. Feel free to reach out for anything
Louis and Virginie Chatfield
Family
June 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for the family!
Hester Moore
June 10, 2020
Condolences to the Family.. May God be with you all during this difficult time.
My prayers
Dyeanne Brown
Friend
June 10, 2020
Praying for you all
Sheila Robinson
Family
June 9, 2020
Alisa had a fantastic smile and brought joy to everyone she met. She made being in the color guard together a blast. My prayers for Gods comfort are with her family and friends.
Lisa Rucker Harris
Classmate
June 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Lisa's family and friends. She will be missed by many.
Kelly Bailey
Classmate
June 9, 2020
I will miss you my friend/classmate ,we had a lot of fun times together may you RIL ❤❤ Class of 89
Bridgett Burks
Friend
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
June 9, 2020
Rip
Pastor Woody Johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved