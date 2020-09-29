1/1
Allene Hasley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allene Hasley, age 89, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away on September 26, 2020. Allene was born March 9, 1931 to D.A. Efird and Emma Jewel Efird.
Allene loved gardening, cooking and crafts. She was a lover of life and full of life. More than anything she was an encourager; always supporting and encouraging others. She was such a wonderful example and will be missed.
Allene is preceded in death by her parents, D.A. Efird and Emma Jewel Efird; her husband of fifty-one years, Paul Hasley; a daughter, Anna Gail Hasley; a brother, Toney Efird; a sister, Patsy Scholes.
She is survived by her four sons, Glenn, Larry, Roger, and Adam Hasley; her three daughters, Paula Brown, Andrea Hasley, RaeLynn Hasley; a brother, Maynard Efird; two sisters, Vi Anna Reynolds and Susan Smoke; her lifelong friend, Bobbie Sexton; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lower Antioch Cemetery at 2 P.M. with her nephews as Pallbearers.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Guest register at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved