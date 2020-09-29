Allene Hasley, age 89, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away on September 26, 2020. Allene was born March 9, 1931 to D.A. Efird and Emma Jewel Efird.
Allene loved gardening, cooking and crafts. She was a lover of life and full of life. More than anything she was an encourager; always supporting and encouraging others. She was such a wonderful example and will be missed.
Allene is preceded in death by her parents, D.A. Efird and Emma Jewel Efird; her husband of fifty-one years, Paul Hasley; a daughter, Anna Gail Hasley; a brother, Toney Efird; a sister, Patsy Scholes.
She is survived by her four sons, Glenn, Larry, Roger, and Adam Hasley; her three daughters, Paula Brown, Andrea Hasley, RaeLynn Hasley; a brother, Maynard Efird; two sisters, Vi Anna Reynolds and Susan Smoke; her lifelong friend, Bobbie Sexton; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lower Antioch Cemetery at 2 P.M. with her nephews as Pallbearers.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Guest register at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net