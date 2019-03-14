Alline Matlock Jones, 97, of Carthage, Arkansas, formerly of Malvern, Arkansas passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born in Princeton, Arkansas, on November 14, 1921, to the late AL and Emma Harrison Matlock. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Vine Street of Malvern, Arkansas, where she served on the board of trustees, building fund and scholarship committees. Alline was a licensed practical nurse for 33 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs, AR.

Alline was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents, husband and son, Bennie Matlock; two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by one sister, Bernice Locke of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one brother, Richard Matlock of Rockford, IL; one daughter in law, Mary Sue Clark of Fordyce, Arkansas; one sister in law and caregiver Dora Lee Matlock of Princeton, AR.; 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12:00pm. at First Baptist Vine Street Church, in Malvern, on Friday, March 15. A visitation will be held Friday morning, from 11:00am - 12:00pm, at the church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Malvern, Arkansas.