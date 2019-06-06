Home

Alpatra Thomas "Mal G" Shaw “ Obituary
Alpatra Thomas Shaw "Mal G", age 45, of Malvern, Arkansas, formerly of Magnolia, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1973, in Chicago, Illinois, to loving parents, Patricia Shaw and Albert Edwards.
Alpatra was preceded in death by a son Jarius Shaw and uncle James "Frog" Shaw.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sharon Beatrice Shaw of Malvern; mother, Patricia Ann Watson of Magnolia; father, Albert Edwards (Alma) of Memohis, TN; two sons: Patrick Shaw of Chicago, IL and King Shaw of Malvern; three daughters: Raven Easter of Magnolia, Salaiyah Shaw of Mayfield, KY and Alyryq Shaw of Malvern; stepchildren: Akeira, Precious, De'Andre, LaGretchen, Jaquest and JaCobi; maternal grandfather, Willie Shaw Sr. (Sallye) of Carthage, AR; one brother, Timothy Edwards of Memphis; three sisters: Charmica Edwards, Brittany Edwards both of Memphis and Shawnaa Flanigan (Alvin) of Magnolia; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Alpatra's Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Victory Praise and Worship Church, in Malvern. There will be a visitation at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern, from 12:00 - 5:00pm, Friday, June 7. Burial will be at Hampton Springs Cemetery, Lea's Ridge, AR. Full obituary and online guest book: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 6, 2019
