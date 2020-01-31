|
Alton F. Davis, age 77 of Hot Springs, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at The Pines Nursing and Rehab in Hot Springs. He was born December 12, 1942 in Camden, Arkansas to Hershel and Clara Goodman Davis. Alton was a U.S. Army veteran, retired structural steel detailer, and of the Baptist faith. He loved to fish and spend time with his buddies at the donut shop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Son, Brian Davis, Brothers, Hershel C. Davis, Donald D. Davis, Warren F. Davis and Harold Dean Davis, and sister, Marlene Davis Mazzanti.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Davis, daughters, Stacey Davis both of Hot Springs, Cindy McAfee (husband David) of Norman, Arkansas, Brother, Jimmy L. Davis (wife Paula) of Traskwood, grandchildren, Drake Palmer, Dryden Davis and Gage Myers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday February 2, from 4:00-6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday February 3, at 2:00pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Stinson officiating. Burial will be at Lindsey Poyen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Camden Jones, Gage Myers, Dryden Davis, Drake Palmer, David McAfee, and Stacey Davis.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 1, 2020