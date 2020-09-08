Alyce Kelly Bush, age 91, of Malvern passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born May 9, 1929, in Tulip, the daughter of the late Earl and Mertie Myers Kelly. Alyce was retired from Southwestern Bell, where she worked as an information operator. She was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married on October 30, 1958, Lloyd Duane Bush; daughter, Kay Bush Moore; sisters, Pearline Mathews, Verneda Stewart and Coy Mae Parker and brother, James Ed Kelly.
Survivors, son, Keith Bush (Donna) of Hot Springs and Wayne "Ed" Bush (Ruth) of Benton; daughter, Angela Wilson (Tony) of Malvern; grandchildren, Anna Galloway (David), Andrew Bush (Tanya), Brad Bush, Mathew Bush (Barbara), Joshua Wilson (Jessica), Jason Wilson (Erika) and Ashley Wilson and numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 10 at 11:00am at Tulip Cemetery with Brother Jerry Davis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Howell, James Charles Mathews, Kelly Don Stewart, Tommy Kelly, Danny Riggan, Eddie Kelly and Blake Riggan.
