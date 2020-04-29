|
Andrew Joel Caddy, age 28, of Malvern passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Shenandoah Residential Care Facility in Searcy. He was born November 7, 1991 in Hot Springs to Joe and Elaine Baker Caddy. He was a graduate of the Arkansas School for the Blind. Before losing his sight he loved to hunt and fish with his dad and paw and was a member of the Caddy Hunting Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Caddy and Lawrence and June McClenehan.
Survivors include his father, Joe Caddy (wife, Kaye) of Malvern; mother, Elaine Baker of Missouri; Mama Johna of Searcy; sisters, Amanda Houston (husband, Quincy) of Hot Springs, Kayla Hill (husband, John) and Samantha Wilkinson all of Malvern; grandmother, Virginia Caddy of Malvern; nephew, Jay Hill and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Andrew had a great love for southern fried anything. Granny's home cooking and anything Harold rustled up in the kitchen was OK by him and when Miss Sheila brought him peanut butter pies, it was game on! Andrew loved to dance. And with all those fancy moves, he would've made John Travolta Envious. Andrew's last accomplishment was when he and his sweetheart Sarah, won first place karaoke at the Shenandoah residential care facility. Andrew and Sarah had planned to pledge their love for one another in May, with a small ceremony with friends and CAKE! Andrew had a great love for all the staff at Shenandoah. He loved to be a pest and knew how to get on Brandy's "so-called" last nerve. He won Connie's heart and was her favorite. AND HE KNEW IT! He loved going on rides to the bread store with Harold. That truck ride was Andrews "mobile man cave".
And then there's Mama Johna. Had she not taken him in at the darkest point in Andrews's life, we would have lost him years ago. A missed diagnosed medical condition and over medication, had taken Andrew to a dark mental state that no one could reach him.
Mama Johna had a way of letting God use her and her staff to bring him back. It took almost a year, before we
saw great improvement in Andrew. Mama Johna
was loving him and mending a place in his heart that had become broken. Andrew was her baby and she was his Mama Johna. NO ONE messed with Mama Johna's baby Andrew.
They shared many adventures together. One being, how he had convinced her that he could see well enough to drive a 4 wheeler. She told him, that if he was good, she would take him to her farm and let him drive her on the 4 wheeler. After a ride with Andrew on the farm this inspired a trip to the eye doctor which confirmed that Andrew was TOTALLY BLIND! All other activities after the exciting ride with Andrew, did not include Andrew driving ANYTHING!
Andrew was borne with multiple disabilities. Being raised with a single father and needing more help then his hard working father could provide, his Paw and Granny took Andrew and his sister Amanda in. During series of surgeries, long hospital stays, challenging and emotional times, Paw and Granny never left his side. Andrew was Granny's favorite and like it or not, we all knew it. Andrew once said," I used to be able to talk Granny into anything". He laughed and said" still can". Andrew and Amanda took piano lessons together for years and along with Kayla (his sister also) shared many fawn memories together.
Andrew was the amazing work of God's creation. Even though Andrew was totally blind he open the eyes of our heart so we could see the works of God and how we should treat others. Words can't say enough to express the thanks, appreciation and great love from all of Andrews's family for Mama Johna and all the staff at Shenandoah residential care facility. A special thank you to Andrews's favorite teacher Diann Leach of Malvern for opening her heart to Andrew.
He loved you very much.
A walk through viewing will be Thursday, April 30th from 9:00am-12:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, April 30 at 2:00pm at Prairie Bayou Cemetery with Reverend Eric Ivy officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be John Hill, Steve Golden, Jacob Caddy, Josh Caddy, Quincy Houston, Billy Golden, Daniel Caddy and Matt Caddy.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2020