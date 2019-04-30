Anita Louise Phillips, age 74 of Leola, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehab in Malvern. She was born in Malvern on August 4, 1944 to the late Charlie Rowland and Annie Lackey Rowland. Reared and educated in Malvern, she was a 1962 graduate of Malvern High School. For a number of years she worked in the lunchroom of the Leola School. She was a member of Leola Assembly of God Church. Anita was an avid reader of Christian books, loved to crochet and do crafts, and was a wonderful cook.

She is survived by her husband, Clark Phillips of Leola, to whom she was married on December 26, 1965 in Poyen; a brother, Larry Rowland of Malvern; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family received friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Monday evening, April 29, 2019, from five until seven o'clock.

Her funeral will be held at ten o'clock Tuesday morning in the funeral home chapel with Brothers Robert Newton and Mike Kilcrease officiating. Interment will follow in Leola Cemetery.

Pallbearers are: Jordan and Jace Phillips, Ross and Richard Carpenter, Bart, Blade, and Jordan Bachelor, and Jonathan Lightner.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Leola Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 65, Leola, AR 72084.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary