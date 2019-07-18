|
Anita McCarver age 85, of Magnet Cove passed away July 16, 2019 at Saline Memorial Hospital. She was born January 24, 1934 in North Little Rock to Ivan T. and Helen Cox Dollar. She was a member of the Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church and a homemaker. Anita was a wonderful seamstress, loved to do needle work, cross stitch, read and sing. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carroll "Mac" McCarver, and siblings, Cleon, Jean, Freddie, and Colleen Dollar and a great grandchild, Grace Effinger.
Survivors include her children: Tom McCarver of Magnet Cove, Lt. Col. Paul McCarver (Judy) of Houston TX, Tim McCarver (Cheryl) of Malvern, Betsy Pope (Charles) of Camden, Lisa Rice (Mike) of Royal, Cheryl Smith (Paul) of Camden and Tina McGregor (Kent) of Houston TX, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday July 19 from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Saturday July 20, 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Walt Garrett officiating. Pallbearers will be Thomas Gifford, Jordan McCarver, Jared McCarver, Matthew McGregor, Paul Effinger and Paul Smith.
Memorials may be made to the Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 18, 2019