On April 12, 2019 Anita Renee Cranfill went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a loving mother and wife and was only happy when her kids were happy.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cranfill, her father Cecil Crumby, daughter April Powell, her mother and stepfather, Jolene Martin Wuertz and Lyndal Wuertz.

She is going to be missed by so many, including her brother Desmond Crumby, her children, Patricia (Carter) Hinze, Jonathan (Tiffani) Cranfill, grandchildren Dylan Love, Malachi Hubbard, Jonathan Cranfill Jr., Westen Cranfill and Gunner Cranfill.

Services will be Thursday April 18, at 11:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Bro. Alex Skinner will officiate service and burial will be in Harp Cemetery.

Anita was a wonderful person, whose pride and joy was her family. Although this is a sad day for our family, all the Angels in Heaven are rejoicing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with funeral cost.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.