Anna Faye Waldrum Phelan, 68, of Benton, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock.

Anna was born August 30, 1950 in Paragould to Russell and Laverne Waldrum. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University where she met the love of her life, Dick. They settled in Benton, where both of her boys were born. Anna was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church, Benton for more than 40 years. She loved going to the beach with her family, taking walks on the beach with her husband and putting her Fins Up at Jimmy Buffett concerts any chance she got. Anna was an excellent cook and loved to share the fruits of her labor with those she cared about, especially her family. Anna had a servant's heart, always seeking out opportunities to care for, love on and encourage others.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Russell and Laverne Waldrum; one brother, Larry Wayne Waldrum; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugh and Evelyn Phelan; sister-in-law, Francie Phelan.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Dick Phelan of Benton; sons, Todd Phelan and wife Sarah of Bentonville, Brad Phelan and wife Michelle of Dallas, TX; four grandsons, Jackson, Cole and Evan Phelan, all of Bentonville and Hamilton Phelan of Dallas, TX; one sister, Lynda Massey and husband Tom of South Carolina; one brother-in-law, Jim Phelan and wife Paula of Little Rock and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday, February 18, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Benton.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 19, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Benton with Dr. Randel Everett and Brother Edd Spurlock officiating. Burial will be at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson.

Pallbearers will be Todd Phelan of Bentonville, Brad Phelan of Dallas, TX; Joe Waldrum of Little Rock; Kenneth Waldrum of Caruthers, CA; Benjamin Waldrum of Dayton, NV; and Glen Leach of Rector, AR.

The family requests that in Lieu of Flowers Memorials be made to CARTI Foundation, 8901 CARTI Way, Little Rock, AR, 72205. (https://carti.ejoinme.org/donate)

The family gives special thanks to all the medical professionals and staff at Baptist Health and CARTI in Little Rock especially to the doctors, nurses and therapists in the CCU and ICU South for their excellent care.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home in Malvern.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019