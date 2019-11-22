|
Anna Ivy age 83 of Malvern passed away November 20, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Nursing and Rehab. She was born November 11, 1936 to Clyde Edward Dawson and Virginia Lee Howlett. Anna was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, a bus driver for Malvern Public Schools for over 20 years. She was also a member of the EH Club, loved to play the piano, gardening, and just to be outside. She was a rock behind her husband James Curtis Ivy in the boat repair business. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by husband James Curtis Ivy, son Curtis Ivy and step-brother Jerry Phillips.
Survivors include her son: Jimmy and his wife Tanya, daughter-in-law Karen Ivy, grand children: Jimmy (Amie), Jay (Brandy), Josh (Renee') Jarrod (Mary), Jeffery (Casey), Justin, and Elizabeth, great grandchildren, Janey (Todd), Christian, Jakob, Lucas, Carolina, Hannah, Ayden, James, Cheyenne, Lydia, Melissa, Maddie, Henry, Jessi, Ina, Waylon, Wyatt, B J, and Teageon, and one great great- grandchild Charlotte, two brothers, John (Sharon) Dawson and Wayne (Ann) Dawson both of Grubbs AR.
Graveside services will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 2:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with her son Jimmy Ivy officiating. Her grandkids will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Arbor Oak Staff for the wonderful care Anna received while she was there.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2019