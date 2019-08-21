Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Annie Elizabeth Buckley


1954 - 2019
Annie Elizabeth Buckley Obituary
Annie Elizabeth Buckley of Malvern passed away August 15, 2019. She was born February 26, 1954 to the late Mrs. Roxanna Anderson and C. W. Chillie. Annie Elizabeth Buckley gave her life to Christ in 1985. Annie worked at Arbor Oaks Nursing Home for 30 years. Annie Elizabeth leaves to cherish her life her husband, Earnest Edward Buckley, six sons: Antonio Duke, Rickie Buckley, Earnest Buckley, James Duke, Christopher Buckley, and Reganald Duke, three daughters, Beverly Collins, Serena Buckley, and Tenisha Buckley, three sisters Lucy Bowens and Emmajean Anderson of Oakland MS, and Vera Anderson of Water Valley MS, one brother Richard Earl Anderson of Rock Island, nine grandchildren, Keyerra Duke, Alexis Ellis, Jasha Scotty, Calab Scott, Mason Buckley, Cameran Elizabeth Buckley, Cohen Buckley, Sierra Watkins and Erin Buckley, two best friends/sisters Linda Bryant and Alfredia Kay Buford from another mother, five sister in laws. Alfredia Kay Buford, Ruby Palmer, Earnestine Crutch, Martha Jones and Sandra Scott, one brother in law Billy Joe Buckley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday August 23, from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Annie's Life service will be held Saturday August 24, at 12noon at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Thomas Hartaway officiating. Pallbearers will be Antonio Duke, Rickie Buckley, Earnest Buckley, Christopher Buckley, Bobby Moore and Adrian Bazzelle. Honorary pallbearers: Billy Joe Buckley Scott Few, Sharman Ollison, Roy Buckley, Andre Tuggle and Robert Anderson. Burial will follow in Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 21, 2019
