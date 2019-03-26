Mother Annie Maude Perry Harrison was born on February 23, 1923 to the late Reverend J. S. and Emily Branch Perry in Dalark, Arkansas in Dallas County. She was given the name Annie Maude Perry by a friend of the family. Her father passed when she was very young, leaving her mother to care for her family. Her oldest sister, Martha, married John Neal in 1921 and moved near Malvern in Saw Mill Quarters taking care of her baby sister "Annie."

Annie went to The Malvern Colored School through the 9th grade. During her 10th grade year, she attended Shorter College in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where her uncle, S.P. Perry was one of the trustees. She completed her high school education at Langston High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1940. She returned to Shorter College and completed 2 years in preparation for a teaching career.

Annie worked for several years in St. Louis, Missouri and Las Vegas, Nevada. She moved back home to Arkansas to help care for her mother who became ill.

In July of 1965, Annie was saved during a tent revival conducted by Elder Dewitt Hill. On September 18, 1965, she was married to Elder John W. Harrison, pastor of the East Side Church Of God In Christ which later became the Calvary Church Of God In Christ. Annie was saved, filled with the Holy Ghost, became a pastor's wife, and a caring stepmother in the short span of two months. She marveled at God's magnificent work.

Annie played the organ for the choir, was a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Band Teacher, a friend and a mother to many. Her motto for over 60 years was, "I just want to serve."

Annie remained faithful to the church after suffering a stroke before her 75th birthday, continuing to play for the Calvary choir. She was later appointed as church mother and continued in this capacity until her passing.

Annie's husband, Dr. John W. Harrison and her siblings, Ulysses Perry, Martha Neal, and Dessie Rambo preceded her in death.

Annie is survived by a special God-daughter/cousin, Audrey Shadina Whitaker of Malvern, Arkansas; other cousins and a host of friends.

There will be a Home Going Celebration of her life at 1:00 pm., on Wednesday, March 26, 2019, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Her earthly body will travel by horse drawn hearse to be laid to rest at Masonic Cemetery on Babcock Road, in Malvern. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary