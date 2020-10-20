1/1
Anthony "Tony" Golden
1948 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Golden, age 72 went to be with the Lord October 12, 2020. Tony was born August 19, 1948.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Lola Golden, Wife; Frankie "Susie" Reynolds Golden, Grandson; Darrell Wayne Bechel, Brother, Ray Golden, Nephew, Tony Golden, Sister; Loweta Faye Golden; Son, Johnny Amos.
He is survived by Son; Billy (Vicki) Amos, Daughters; Alicia (Wayne) Bechel of Malvern, Patricia "Patty"(Kevin Gann) Golden of Hot Springs, Penny (Kenny) Walker, Sister; Kathy (Kyle) Lacy, Grandchildren; Gracie Bechel, Gregory Ian Suit, Kathleen Suit, Micha Amos, Great-Grandchildren; Madison Rasmuessen, Richard Suit, Loralei Suit, Lilly Suit, Billy Snow.
Tony was a devoted Christian who loved to study the Bible & would ask everyone he seen, "What is God's name?" Answer: "Jehovah!" Tony started out as a Master Mechanic with Goldens Automotive Repair shop then later he and his late wife bought Frosty Treat Ice Cream; Tony leaves a legacy of many memories such as, the fleet of little red trucks with the jingle bell as he approached the streets with ice cream for the kids and the young at heart. He was an avid deer hunter and the owner of R&R Hunting Club and loved spending his time building around the farm with his kids and grandkids.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Donaldson, Arkansas).
Pallbearers; Billy Amos, Wayne Bechel, Kevin Gann, Don Barber, Darrell Butler. Honorary Pallbearers; Davita Dialysis in Malvern and Hot Springs. Gregory Ian Suit.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
