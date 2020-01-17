|
Arlandist McCollum was a man of faith, integrity and held in high esteem by all who knew him. A man who gave the words "work ethic" a whole new meaning. He put in an honest day's work and expected an honest day's pay. At times, the pay did not always match the work and dedication he gave General Motors. For example, falling through a hole in the floor 30 feet from one floor to the next at Grey Iron Foundry or having a splatter of hot liquid iron melt his overalls into his shoulder fusing the material to his skin or the asbestos inhaled over the years complicating the breathing difficulties of an asthmatic. Arlandist always dusted himself off and kept working, literally. He served General Motors for 42 years never once taking a sick day nor being late for work and was recognized by GM for that achievement.
In his earlier years, Arlandist worked at Kutcher's gas station where he was given the nickname "Mack" and became acquainted with many of the residents in the City of Saginaw. For several years, he worked at Kutcher's and General Motors often changing from one uniform to the next.
Arlandist professed his love for Christ and accepted Him as his personal Lord and Savior and united with the Davis Creek Baptist Church at an early age. He has always LOVED the LORD and was an avid church goer from the time he could walk until the time he was hospitalized. He has always been active in his church. He has been a part of the Bethel A.M.E. Church family serving in various roles since the late 1950s including but not limited to singing in the choir, Usher Board, Steward Board, Class Leader, Sergeant at Arms for Pastor Huggins, Pastor Robinson, Pastor Bowman, Pastor Saunders and more recently serving in whatever capacity needed for Pastor Dennis Laffoon; over 50 years of service to Bethel A.M.E. Church. He was also a member of the trim and light the candles committee often arriving early to perform his duty to the church. Arlandist was a prayer warrior! Boy, Oh Boy could he pray. He was often called to lead the church in prayer during services and went into the homes, hospitals and nursing homes to pray for the sick and shut in. He was always happy to help wherever he could be of service.
Arlandist never met a stranger. He always greeted everyone with a warm smile, a joke reminding you how much weight you gained or a hug to lift your spirits. Arlandist was a loving husband to Julia (Jeanette) McCollum for 64 years and loving father to his five children Fred, Barry, David, Victor and Jacqueline; all of who survives him.
Arlandist started his life in a small town called Prattsville about 40 minutes south of Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born June 3,1929 to Fred McCollum (deceased) and Willie Faye McCollum (deceased). He was the first-born son to the couple as well as their third of six children; sisters Gladys (deceased), Lela (deceased), Earnestine (deceased), Joe Willie McCollum of Prattsville, AR and Dr. Rev. Nathaniel McCollum of Malvern, AR. Arlandist started working at a very early age. As signs of the times, back then everyone worked in some capacity to contribute to the family household. It was not all work and no play for Arlandist. He loved roller skating and had his eyes set on major league baseball. Everyone in the family played baseball. His dad was pitcher. His uncles Ben, John, Oscar and Albert all played as well as his two younger brothers. Arlandist, "Baby-Man," played second base, shortstop and third base.
Arlandist was married in 1955 to Jeanette (Johnson) and they moved to Saginaw, Michigan where he had heard jobs were plentiful and his career with GM began. Arlandist departed this life on December 30, 2019. He will be forever cherished by those who loved him. He leaves behind a loving family; wife, Julia (Jeanette) McCollum; four sons, Fred, Barry, David, Victor; and one daughter, Jacqueline McCollum. He has seven grandchildren; Barry McCollum, Jr., Eric Bell, Danielle (McCollum) (& Leon) Gipson, Patrice McCollum, Michelle McCollum, Justin Brent-McCollum and Xavier McCollum. Three great-grandchildren, Zaine Austin Bell, Addison Watson and Alexander Tra'Von Beverly, Jr; two brothers-in-law's, Ollie (& Mary) Montgomery and Apostle Bobby (& Prophetess Mary) Johnson and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a Home Going Celebration at Davis Creek Baptist Church, in Prattsville, at 2:00pm, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A visitation will be held that afternoon at the church, from 12:30 - 2:00pm. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Philadelphia Cemetery, in Prattsville.
