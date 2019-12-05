|
Arlie B. Daniel age 89 of Malvern passed away December 4, 2019 at his home. He was born December 22, 1929 in London AR to Leonard and Etta Vinson Daniel. Arlie was in the last class to graduate from Central School. He was a member of Taylor's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, a United States Army veteran serving from 1951 to 1953 during the Cold War in Germany. Arlie retired from Arkla Gas Pipeline. Arlie along with John Paul Freeman, were the co-founders of Tanyard Hunting Club in Dallas County. Arlie love to deer, turkey and squirrel hunt. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Jennie Sue, of 52 years, and never dated anyone else. Also two sisters, Jewell Jordan and Sue Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife Rosemary Daniel whom he married on August 15, 2009, two daughters, Arlene Allen (Stan) of Jonesboro, Lynn Johnson (Teddy) of Whitesboro TX, step-daughters Laura Davis (Lee) of Longview TX, and Jodie Haberstroh of Big Sandy TX, grandchildren, Drew Allen, Jon (Leslie) Allen of Gallatin TN, Lanie (Tyler) Rollings of Jonesboro, Adam Jester of Malvern, Jenny Kent of Grand Cane LA, 6 great grandchildren, Kaelin, Lane, Wynlee, Jovee Sue, Cade and Audrey, three step grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday December 6, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 12:30 with Bro. Jerry Scroggins officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Jester, Drew Allen, Jon Allen, Tyler Rollings, Grant Jordan and Bradley Jordan. Honorary pallbearers, David Lewter, J.R. Terry, Larry Daniel, Paul Green, Keith Starkey, Jon McBride, and William Earls. Burial will follow in Ouachita Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019