Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Arnold Crumpler


1940 - 2019
Arnold Crumpler Obituary
Arnold Crumpler, 79 of Benton, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born to the late Janice Rush on July 22, 1940 in Magnolia, Arkansas. Arnold was a veteran of the United States Navy and made many friends wherever he moved.
He was preceded in death by his mother, loving wife, Joy Futch Crumpler and daughter, Regina Crumpler Ramsey.
Arnold is survived by sons, Charles (Jennifer) Crumpler of Elkhart, Indiana, Samuel (Elizabeth) Crumpler of Benton and daughter, Crystal (Billy Jack, Sr.) Burrus of Benton.
Family comments: Arnold was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a kind, loving and gentle man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Cremation was entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home of Benton.
On line guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 4, 2019
