Arthur Frank Schneider, a devout Jehovah's Witness died on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was 90.
He was born June 27, 1929 to the late Frank (Carl) and Mary Schneider in Slater, Mo.
Arthur was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He excelled in mathematics and was given a full scholarship to study accounting. Instead he chose a career as an electrician. He worked for over 50 years at Anthony Timberlands. He enjoyed using his electrical skills to not only help family and friends but also to help build Kingdom Halls all over the state. Arthur brightened everyone's day with his jovial mood and witty jokes.
Arthur was baptized August 9, 1941 in St. Louis, Mo. He served as Elder at the Malvern Congregation. All who knew him, knew about his love for and faith in Jehovah God. He was an auxiliary Pioneer dedicating 90 hours a month to preaching and teaching the Bible.
He married his first wife, Verna Letha Harmon on October 6, 1952. They were married for 55 years. They had three children, Iona Dye, Norman Schneider (deceased), and Susan Dugan. They were married until her untimely death in 2007.
He married his second wife, Dorothy Leona Jenkins on June 15, 2013. They remained together united in their strong Christian faith until he passed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three siblings, Eugene Schneider, Eva Meyer, and Naomi Bailey; daughters, Iona Dye and Susan Dugan (her husband, Larry); daughter-in-law, Leona Marshall; seven grandchildren, Sandra Pierce (her husband, Brad), Brandon Dugan, Daniel Dugan (his wife, Sandra); five great-grandchildren including, Austin, Aiden, and Alexei Pierce.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 611 Collie Road, Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020