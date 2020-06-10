Barbara A. Weatherwax
1954 - 2020
Barbara A. Weatherwax, age 65 of Malvern, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.  She was born on July 22, 1954 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Irene Ray Hammans and the late John L. Hammans. Reared and educated in Oklahoma, she had a varied career: she was a truck driver, a waitress and cook, worked in construction, managed gas stations, broke and trained horses, and bred and raised chihuahuas and poodles.  In her "spare" time, she loved to read and watch T.V.
 
She is survived by her mother, Irene McDonald of California, a brother, Billy Joe Hammans of Oklahoma; and two half-sisters, Fonda Lee Rose Golding and Donna Fowler, both of California.
 
Barbara was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
 
At her request, there will be no services.
 
Online condolences may sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
