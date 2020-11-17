1/1
Barbara Ann Church
1938 - 2020
Barbara Ann Church, age 81, of Malvern passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born December 13, 1938, in Little Rock, the daughter of the late Fred and Martha Ferguson. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James L. Church and one brother and one sister.
Survivors, son, Mike Church of Malvern; daughters, Kelly Worthington (Thomas) of Malvern and LaDonna Byrd (Tracy) of Malvern; grandchildren, Paige Floriani (Josh), Sarah Gassman, Cameron Gassman, Sarah Beth Worthington, Brittney Jones (Brian), Steven Byrd, Kyle Byrd, Christopher Church and Hunter Church and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 19 at 2:00pm at Francois Cemetery with Brother Eric Ivy officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Boles, John Dugan, Doug Young, Shawn Wunderlick, Ricky Hathcock and Ronnie Finley. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Arbor Oaks Nursing and Rehab and CC McDonald
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
