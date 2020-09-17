On April 16, 1950, in Malvern, Arkansas, the late Benjamin Thrower and Pauline Bivens Thrower welcomed into the world their only child, a sweet, kind, and sassy baby girl they named Barbara Ann.
On September 9, 2020, Barbara Ann Thrower Smith, left her earthly home and gained her wings. Even though her physical presence no longer graces the earth, her spirit and memory will live strong in her family and all those she met, who eventually became her family of friends- ones she cared for so deeply.
Survivors include son, Freddie (Tracey) Smith Jr, of Copperas Cove, TX; her long time significant other Swayze Pruitt of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren: Mercedez Smith, Chance Smith and Damon Witherspoon of Killeen, TX, Jessie Ochoa of Grand Rapids, MI; extended son Steven Pruitt of Hot Springs; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Virginia Young of Malvern; best "little" friend Kaydance "Kay Kay" Hart 0f Malvern, AR; extended family: Godparents Pete (Dorothy) Willis; God daughter, LaShelle (Earl) Jones; God sister, Jennifer (Jimmy) Cook all of Malvern, AR; two God grandchildren; step sisters and brothers: Edward Green, Charlie (Brenda) Simpson, Laura (Jimmy) Hunter, and Judy (James) Pierce of Malvern, AR; Priscilla Chandler of Little Rock and Johnnie (Robin) Simpson of Dallas Texas and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Bank OZK Stage in the Malvern City Park. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to ensure seating for everyone. We will be observing all COVID-19 regulations. For Barbara's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.