Barbara Ann Smith
2020 - 2020
On April 16, 1950, in Malvern, Arkansas, the late Benjamin Thrower and Pauline Bivens Thrower welcomed into the world their only child, a sweet, kind, and sassy baby girl they named Barbara Ann.

On September 9, 2020, Barbara Ann Thrower Smith, left her earthly home and gained her wings. Even though her physical presence no longer graces the earth, her spirit and memory will live strong in her family and all those she met, who eventually became her family of friends- ones she cared for so deeply.

Survivors include son, Freddie (Tracey) Smith Jr, of Copperas Cove, TX; her long time significant other Swayze Pruitt of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren: Mercedez Smith, Chance Smith and Damon Witherspoon of Killeen, TX, Jessie Ochoa of Grand Rapids, MI; extended son Steven Pruitt of Hot Springs; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Virginia Young of Malvern; best "little" friend Kaydance "Kay Kay" Hart 0f Malvern, AR; extended family: Godparents Pete (Dorothy) Willis; God daughter, LaShelle (Earl) Jones; God sister, Jennifer (Jimmy) Cook all of Malvern, AR; two God grandchildren; step sisters and brothers: Edward Green, Charlie (Brenda) Simpson, Laura (Jimmy) Hunter, and Judy (James) Pierce of Malvern, AR; Priscilla Chandler of Little Rock and Johnnie (Robin) Simpson of Dallas Texas and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Bank OZK Stage in the Malvern City Park. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to ensure seating for everyone. We will be observing all COVID-19 regulations. For Barbara's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bank OZK Stage
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
The Bible tells us to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. I know you are celebrating with the angels. Rest well cousin!
Marva Alexander-Davis
Family
September 17, 2020
In Loving Memory of a sweet Friend & Neighbor you will be truly Missed ❤
Diana Luton
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
So sorry for Smith family!! I took care of Barbara’s Daddy I was in her home at least twice a week. She treated me like family!!!! I will miss you!!!
Deanna Phillips
Friend
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deanna Phillips
Friend
September 16, 2020
My friend is an angel now. My heart is heavy. I will miss our nightly calls ... just to check on one another. All the times you would always come by to visit with me when im home to see my parents. You've been a great friend..from kindergarten to just a week before you passed. I'm still in shock but I know God called you home because of his love for you. Rest on My Friend.
Rosalind Jones Ivory
Friend
September 16, 2020
I love you baby and miss you so much hope to see you again, rest in love.
Swazy Pruitt
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Stella Murdock
Friend
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person I will miss that lovely smile you had.
Jackie Vaden
Classmate
September 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Smith & my friend Swazye Pruitt...Barbara was a sweet & kind person...She attended our Langston Reunions every two years & was a part of us...she will truly be missed RIP Barbara....

Lavenia Hicks
Friend
September 15, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the family. Continued prayers. The Robertson Family.
MARY ROBERTSON
Friend
September 15, 2020
We crossed paths four years ago. The both of you loved us as though we were blood. I will never forget the look on Kyrons face in this picture as he talked to Papa about ordering EVERYTHING on the menu and he simply said LET HIM! I will take care of it!
We crossed paths four years ago. The both of you loved us as though we were blood. I will never forget the look on Kyron’s face in this picture as he talked to Papa about ordering EVERYTHING on the menu and he simply said LET HIM! I will take care of it! The look of PURE LOVE at first sight between the two of them was priceless. Granny, you whispered, if he plays his cards right, Papa will buy him ANYTHING he asks for. He did and still does! Granny, we are going to miss you My heart hurts. Those phone calls and conversations, I will treasure always. We will keep Papa in line as best we can! We know you had your hands full. Take your rest ❤❤❤
Tammie Courtney
Family
September 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family We're asking God to enfold you in His faithful love and comfort you with the cherished memories you hold dear. Barbara was a "jewel" and will be truly missed❤
Eddie and Sharon Nicholson
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
Granny, we love and will miss you
Tammie & Kyron Courtney
Family
September 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Your family will forever be in our prayers
Hank & Makeba Lee
Friend
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a truly wonderful person, my cousin and former classmate. Our paths last crossed five years ago during Wilson’s reunion. After a brief trip down memory lane, we took a picture together along with my sisters, Virginia & Andriette, and family friend, Ola Faye. Barbara was radiant! May your special memories, love from family & friends, and strength in God help carry you through your grief. Heaven has indeed gained another beautiful angel! My condolences to the entire family.
Priscilla Thrower/Lane
Family
September 14, 2020
My prayers for all the family and friends of this wonderful woman. She was always such a positive loving woman.
With love and respect

Wendy Sullivan
Coworker
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Barbara was a very beautiful person, and will be missed by all!!
Sharon Clegg
Friend
September 13, 2020
I kind of grew up with Barbara down of first st. She was my older cousin. Rest in Love
Ricky Bivens
Family
September 12, 2020
Danny Cottrell
Friend
September 12, 2020
I worked with Barbara for many years. She was always such a nice delightful person. She will be missed greatly.
Jerry McConnell
Coworker
September 12, 2020
To Freddy, Tracey,
Grandchildren and Smith Family and friends. I Express my condolences with a heavy heart. Barbara Ann was a big Sister in love for decades. The news of her passing was painful shock. I pray that God comforts you all during this most difficult time. Rest in peace and love my dear Sister Barbara.
Stephanie Thrasher
Family
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I love her, Barbara was a sweet and friendly person, she was the same every time you run into her, beautiful smile and she had class and style!❤♀
Annie Luster
September 11, 2020
I will miss you Barbara Ann. First Baptist Church Girl. My Friend.
Deborah Washington
Friend
September 11, 2020
She was a beautiful lady inside and out. There was always a smile on her face as she asked me about Jill every time I saw her. My condolences go out to the family.
Cynthia Owens
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Ms. Barbara was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. I loved visiting with her every time we ran into each other at the college. She will definitely be missed!
Donna Anderson
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
May God bless and comfort your family at this time.
Lori Jackson
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers for the family
Linda Young
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
May God bless the family
harry sherman
Friend
September 11, 2020
To Barbara Smith Family,
There is void we felt beginning on September 9, 2020. This void will last on and on. You will truly be missed during UAPB Football and Basketball Seasons. So much fun we all had traveling together each year. We loved you but God loved you best. Rest on our friend.

With Deepest Sympathy and Love,
T & O Charter (UAPB Golden Lion Fans)
Tina Owens
Friend
September 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May God bless you and be with you and your family " Always". I will miss talking to her.
Royce Wilburn Lock
Friend
September 11, 2020
Thinking of the family with prayers and love during this time of such a great loss.
Ruby Langston
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers and Love to the family and friends of Barbara during this time of your great loss.
Marie Langston
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our church is praying for your family and friends.
Magnet Cove United Church
September 10, 2020
To Freddie Jr. and family.
Your Mom is at peace. She is resting in the Master's Arm. I have known your Mom for over 60 years and will miss her dearly.
Deborah Calhoun Washington
Deborah Washington
September 10, 2020
Barbara was the sweetest person ever. She always had a smile and took the time to speak to everyone. A true heart of gold. She ate at our restaurant and when we sold it, 20 years ago, when we would run across each other, she never failed to say Marsha I know you’re glad to be out of the restaurant but I sure miss it. Yes I am glad and now sweet lady I have something to miss, you! I will always remember the amazing person you were! RIP SWEET LADY.
Marsha Rice
Friend
September 10, 2020
Barbara will be missed. Prayers for you, Freddie Jr, Swazy Pruitt and family.❤❤
Lynette Smith
September 10, 2020
Going to be missed you always gave me good advice love u and will always keep u in my heart ❤
Cherelyn King
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Jeff Efird
September 10, 2020
RIP Barbara and my condolences and prayers to the family.
Roy Buckner
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
September 10, 2020
Prayers for Freddie Smith and Family. Every time I saw you mother she always had a beautiful smile on her face. Stay strong classmate Mrs. Barbara will be missed dearly but will always be in your family hearts
Nicki McCalister
September 10, 2020
Worked with her on my line at Pactiv. She always had a sweet lovely soul.
Renee Foster
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Barbara, you were always so kind and sweet. Always met me with a smile. I know you are resting in peace. You’ll be missed.
Michele
Family
September 10, 2020
Prayers of comfort to Freddy and the family. We are heartbroken, but believe God's plan. Memories, beautiful memories of a beautiful sister. We just spoke/laughed at so many things. Shared updates with each other. God blessed me the day I met her. Simply beautiful inside and out. You meant so much to many. I hope you knew that. I watched you be the caretaker to your Dad, and whatever others needed you to be, you were that as well to them. Thank you for being faithful to the calling God placed upon your life. And thank you for being my wonderful friend across the miles. Rest well with God my beautiful friend. Say hello to Barbara (One). I will always smile when I think of my Barbara (One) & you, my Barbara (Two).
Diana Carey
Friend
September 10, 2020
What a beautiful and jolly person. She was always kind, polite, happy, respectful and had a genuine concern for others. The family I am praying for your strength during this time. The family and loved ones have my condolences. Uplifting you guys in prayer!!!
Laverne Smith Jones
September 10, 2020
Miss Barbara, I am going to miss you so much. Your love, encouraging words, your happy go lucky personality, your advice, and your positive outlook on life. I would like to have considered her family. Life is a little dimmer and won't be the same seeing her everyday at work and talking to her on the weekends. Prayers to all her loved ones.
Rosie Fike
Friend
September 10, 2020
I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. I WILL MISS BARBARA AND HER SMILE SO MUCH. LOVE YOU GUYS AND I AM ONLY A PHONE CALL AWAY.
Sheila Robinson
Friend
September 10, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Barbara Ann's passing. She attended our Langston Reunions and became a part of us! She will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones!
Minnie Lenox
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
She was a great lady. RIP!
Roger Lewallen
Friend
September 10, 2020
My condolences goes out to the whole family. She was a very beautiful lady inside and out, and always kept a smile on my face. She will be missed.
Kenyetta Garland
Friend
September 10, 2020
I worked with Barbara at Pactiv many years ago! She was a very sweet lady! Sending prayers to the family! Sorry for your loss!
Vicki Lane (Jones)
Coworker
September 10, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family
Victoria Hannah
Friend
September 10, 2020
Praying for y’all. Barbara was a sweet person. Every time I seen her she would always have encouraging words. She will surly will be missed.
Vanessa and Frank Davis
Friend
September 10, 2020
Freddie Jr. , I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mom. I haven't seen your Mom in a while, but I've always known her to be a wonderful woman. My prayer is for God to give you and your family peace and comfort. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love you, Cousin!
Linda Smith
Family
September 10, 2020
So so sorry to learn of Barbara's passing. She was such a beautiful soul. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family..
Lynn Henderson
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest in heavenly love and peace beautiful lady; I cherish fond memories of our high school band days. You had such a way of making me laugh and always backing me up when I missed notes (which was very often) playing the bells! You would laugh and make me feel so at ease! I will miss seeing you at the reunions!❤
Ola Faye Walker
Friend
September 10, 2020
My condolences and my prayers go out to the family you’re very sweet person
Francile Gray
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Barbara was such a sweet and beautiful soul. She didnt mind telling you how she felt either. You will truly be missed take your rest.
Bridgett Hart
Friend
September 10, 2020
Barbara,
We will truly miss you!! I know Mama welcomed you with open arms!
Cheriee Williams
Family
September 10, 2020
I was very sadden to hear about the passing of my neighbor back in my childhood days. Barbara was a very sweet lady . She will be missed by all you knew her. Keeping the family , friends and classmates in my prayers. May she RIL!!
Cheryl Bryant
Friend
September 10, 2020
May God send Peace and Comfort to all of Barbara’s friends and Family. My condolences are with each of you. Rest In Peace Barbara until we meet again......
Woody Johnson
Friend
September 10, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Barbara’s passing. She was a pure joy to know and work with. I had no idea she was sick. Loved her so much. Many words of wisdom from her. Saw her a while back before the pandemic. She wanted me to cook purple hull peas and have her over. Will miss my friend. Prayers for all who knew and loved her. She loved the Lord and helped so much with her church. May God be with all her family and friends and give you comfort, strength, healing and peace.
Mary Harper
Friend
