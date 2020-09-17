We crossed paths four years ago. The both of you loved us as though we were blood. I will never forget the look on Kyron’s face in this picture as he talked to Papa about ordering EVERYTHING on the menu and he simply said LET HIM! I will take care of it! The look of PURE LOVE at first sight between the two of them was priceless. Granny, you whispered, if he plays his cards right, Papa will buy him ANYTHING he asks for. He did and still does! Granny, we are going to miss you My heart hurts. Those phone calls and conversations, I will treasure always. We will keep Papa in line as best we can! We know you had your hands full. Take your rest ❤❤❤

Tammie Courtney

Family