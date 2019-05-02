Home

Barbara Cansler Prince


Barbara Cansler Prince Obituary
Barbara Cansler Prince, age 82, of Antioch Community passed away Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at National Park Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1937, in Arizona, the daughter of the late Jack and Minnie Hensen Cansler. Barbara was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for others. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her three brothers, Larry Cansler, Kenny Cansler and Gary Cansler.
Survivors include her husband, of 63 years, Preston Prince of Antioch; daughters, Tena Prince of Malvern Pattie Mattingly (James) of New DeRoche, Machelle Thornton (Tylor) of Point Cedar; brothers, Robert Cansler and Jackie Cansler (Delories) both of Antioch; sister, Pat Marbury of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Brittney Shirley, Sara Robbins, Beau Mattingly, JJ Mattingly, Chris Mattingly (Angie) and Clayton Thornton (Haley); great grandchildren, Hailey Mattingly, Cole Mattingly, Layla Shirley and Asa Thornton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 4 at 2:00pm at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Alan Cansler and Doyle Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Burial will follow at Prairie Bayou Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Divers, Dr. Humphreys, Kindred Hospice and National Park Medical Center nurses, staff and volunteers.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 2, 2019
