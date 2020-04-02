|
Barbara Fitzgerald (Bee), a Malvern, Arkansas resident since 1993, formerly from Little Rock, passed away in hospital after illness. Predeceased by her Father, George Fitzgerald and Mother, Jeanne, she is survived by sisters, Caroline and Ann, cousins, Rene and Emily, and forever friend, Timi. Many rescued or adopted furry-children; Cats, Dogs, and Hamster, were precious to her through the years.
Great thanks to Barbara's dear friends Judy and Scott Walters for their kindness and hard work so that Barbara could live her later years at home. May they be very blessed.
Barbara graduated high school in Little Rock, attended university, and worked her way through nursing school in Boston, Massachusetts. She worked as Registered Nurse in Boston, then Little Rock and Hot Springs, Arkansas. Disability ended her 18 year RN career. But, she continued as natural healer and counselor for all her years, freely helping many people.
She volunteered at non-profit organizations assisting people and advocating good changes: Arkansas Central Office of AA, Inc. and The Smith House, Inc. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Malvern. Barbara actively carried the message of hope for recovery from alcoholism to many people during the more than 43 years and 7 months that she was continuously sober before she passed at age 75.
Barbara shared her joy for life as national writing award winner, internationally published author, artist and crafts person, as 'Bee, the Herb Lady' who taught others to grow and use tea and culinary herbs for better health, as an excellent speaker, a good neighbor, and political activist.
Stranger to none, she was very giving and caring. Barbara was full of faith and ready for the next life. She is surely still with us in spirit, inspiring, and helping fight the current pandemic. She left as she lived; a magnificently loving, enthusiastically sober, free-spirited woman, and smart retired Registered Nurse who knew when to make her getaway.
Bee encouraged us to not send flowers or cry too long, but to help others through love and service, to gratefully enjoy each moment. No public services. Remember her telling a story and laughing.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2020