1/1
Barbara Louise Jenkins
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Louise Jenkins, 86, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord November 8, 2020. She was born August 7, 1934, in Elaine, Arkansas, to Selphie and Alice (Wake) Moore.
 
Barbara loved the Lord, was of the Baptist faith, and always enjoyed fellowshipping with neighbors and friends. Along with raising and caring for her family, she found great joy in extending her love to a number of other children. 
 
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Olen Jenkins; and brother, Tom Moore.
 
Survivors include son, Gary Jenkins; daughter, Carole Tarkington (Steve); brothers, Danny Moore (Olga), Jimmy Carroll (Linda), Joseph Moore; sister-in-law, Rebecca Moore; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
 
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
 
Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved