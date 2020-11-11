Barbara Louise Jenkins, 86, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord November 8, 2020. She was born August 7, 1934, in Elaine, Arkansas, to Selphie and Alice (Wake) Moore.
Barbara loved the Lord, was of the Baptist faith, and always enjoyed fellowshipping with neighbors and friends. Along with raising and caring for her family, she found great joy in extending her love to a number of other children.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Olen Jenkins; and brother, Tom Moore.
Survivors include son, Gary Jenkins; daughter, Carole Tarkington (Steve); brothers, Danny Moore (Olga), Jimmy Carroll (Linda), Joseph Moore; sister-in-law, Rebecca Moore; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
