Barrett Slade Spears, born September 10, 1974 in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Joseph Benjamin Spears and Verta Lou Reynolds Spears, and maternal grandfather, Ernest I. Williams, Sr., Uncle Ernest I. Williams, Jr., Barrett is survived by his parents, Donald M. Spears and Nell Williams Spears of Little Rock, and his sister, Molly Bea Spears Smith (David) of Long Island, NY, maternal grandmother, Elwanda Lucille McCleskey Williams of Little Rock, Uncle Bob Williams (Diane) of Malvern, Aunt Janet Williams Johnson (Denny) of Fayetteville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude to Curtis and Pamela Cross and the staff at Central Arkansas Disabilities. A special thanks goes to Pam George of Little Rock, and Donna Dobson of Bryant.
The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home in Malvern on Friday, October 18, 2019, from one until two o'clock, followed immediately by the funeral service. Officiating will be Ricky Kimzey, with assistance by Curtis Cross, and Lou and Billy Carter. Music will be provided by Pamela Cross.
Pallbearers will be: Brashawn Snow, Allen Sealy, Jarred McMillion, Andre Hollis, Bruce Lockett, and Demetrick Denton.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2019