Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrett Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrett Slade Spears


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barrett Slade Spears Obituary
Barrett Slade Spears, born September 10, 1974 in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Joseph Benjamin Spears and Verta Lou Reynolds Spears, and maternal grandfather, Ernest I. Williams, Sr., Uncle Ernest I. Williams, Jr., Barrett is survived by his parents, Donald M. Spears and Nell Williams Spears of Little Rock, and his sister, Molly Bea Spears Smith (David) of Long Island, NY, maternal grandmother, Elwanda Lucille McCleskey Williams of Little Rock, Uncle Bob Williams (Diane) of Malvern, Aunt Janet Williams Johnson (Denny) of Fayetteville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude to Curtis and Pamela Cross and the staff at Central Arkansas Disabilities. A special thanks goes to Pam George of Little Rock, and Donna Dobson of Bryant.
The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home in Malvern on Friday, October 18, 2019, from one until two o'clock, followed immediately by the funeral service. Officiating will be Ricky Kimzey, with assistance by Curtis Cross, and Lou and Billy Carter. Music will be provided by Pamela Cross.
Pallbearers will be: Brashawn Snow, Allen Sealy, Jarred McMillion, Andre Hollis, Bruce Lockett, and Demetrick Denton.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barrett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now