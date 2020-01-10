|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Schales, age 73, of Donaldson passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 29, 1946, in Goodwin, Arkansas, the daughter of Lee Autry and Pauline Wooten Christy. Bea was of the Baptist faith. She loved fishing, gardening, flowers and birds. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Richard Allen; grandson, Kevin Braswell and two siblings.
Survivors, husband, Edward Schales of Donaldson; son, Zane Allen of Hot Springs; daughter, Rita Keys (Greg) of Blue Ridge, Texas; sister, Etta French of Moro, Arkansas; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will be Sunday, January 12 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Ouachita Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 10, 2020