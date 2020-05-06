Becky Pereira
Becky Pereira, age 67, of Malvern passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Little Rock. She was born in Brookings, South Dakota the daughter of Edward and Constance (Connie) Herbert Telkamp. She was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Malvern.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wendell Telkamp.

Survivors are her husband of 43 years, Tony Pereira; son, Matthew Pereira of Hot Springs; grandson, Logan Xavier Pereira; aunt, Verna Jean Clark of Brookings, South Dakota; brothers, Joel Telkamp (wife, Debbie) of Brookings, South Dakota, Curt Telkamp of Miller, South Dakota, Bruce Telkamp (wife Denise) of Pierre, South Dakota and Brian Telkamp (wife, Stephanie) of Estacada, Oregon; sisters, Deborah Buffington (husband, Wayne) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Julie Loving (husband, Kevin) of Donaldson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family services will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
