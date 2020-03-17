|
|
Bedford Lane McKim, age 79, of Malvern passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born August 10, 1940, in Bee Branch, Arkansas to Roy and Stella ODeal Nelson McKim. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail McKim. Bedford graduated from Ouachita High School in 1961. Bedford worked as a Coleman Dairy milkman and a car salesman. He was a member of 3rd Baptist Church. Bedford was a coach for Junior Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth and had won many championships. He was also a basketball coach, Boy Scout Leader, on the Malvern Parks Commission and never, never met a stranger.
Survivors include his son, Bedford Lane McKim II of Malvern; daughters, Crystal (David) Penny of Malvern and Kelly (Greg) Crippen of Poyen; the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Elizabeth Henderson; bonus children, Misty and Stacy Collie; brothers, Royce McKim and James (Sherry) McKim both of Donaldson; sister, Brenda (James) Rogers of Malvern; grandchildren, Derek Rodgers, Weslea (Derrick) Johnson, Paxton (Heather) Penny, Peyton Penny and Taylor (Mary) Crippen; bonus grandchildren, Dustin Clift, Dalton Clift, Daniel Clift and Julie Collie; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and one special fur baby, Trey.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Wednesday, March 18 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Reverend J.N. McCallum and Brother Jeff Efird officiating. Pallbearers will be Chip Hicks, Patrick Wilson, Travis Worthington, Elton Paul Jr., Elgin Hammner IV and Craig Burnett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Elgin Hammner III, Don Elliott, Larry Collins, Chuck Wilson, Jackie Gray and the loving staff at Encore. There are so many close friends that Bedford would have loved to list, you know who you are.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend or walk in the wood for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2020