Benjamin "Ben" Anderson Reynolds, age 39, of Hot Springs, passed away peacefully while resting Saturday, June 1, 2019.

He was born in Hot Springs, on October 9, 1979, but always celebrated his birthday on October 1st, for the lifelong reason his family and friends know, and will now always remember, as they share a laugh or two each year. He was preceded in death by his father, Winford Elbert Reynolds; grandfather, Dempsi Cogburn; grandmother, Doshie Horn; and uncle, James Lee Cogburn.

He enjoyed car racing, was an avid sports fan, loved gambling and all types of music. He was his nephew, Cole's, number one fan, faithfully following his entire basketball career and was so proud of each of his accomplishments. Ben's most treasured love of his life was his precious baby girl, Baylee, and his greatest joy was all the special times they have shared these past two years. She was the true light of his world and brought him more happiness than he ever thought possible.

Survivors include by his daughter, Baylee Annette Reynolds of Hot Springs; fiancée, Lauren Baldwin; bonus children, whom he loved as his own, Braylin and Kennedy, all of Hot Springs; mother, Mary White of Hot Springs; sister, Annette (Steve) Anderson of Magnet Cove; brother, Allen Reynolds of Mount Ida; nieces and nephews; Kristin (Justin) Stanley, Cole Anderson, Kevin Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, Joey Reynolds, Stephanie Reynolds and Drew Reynolds; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be at 10:00AM, Friday, in Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Pastor Lance Arguello and Bro. Eric Wehunt officiating.

Visitation was Thursday, 6:00PM-8:00PM.

Interment will be in the Fancy Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Swesey, Justin Stanley, Alan Winkle, Thomas Garrison, Chris Williams and Mike Habermueller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baylee Annette Reynolds College Fund at Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, Membership Number 975208, Routing Number 282975034.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 7, 2019