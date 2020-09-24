Benny Hugh Mauney, age 63 passed Away
September 22, 2020. Benny was born February 28, 1957 in Malvern, Arkansas to Cecil and Mary Mauney. Benny was known for his kindness, generosity and lively joking personality. Benny was a man of many skills; he enjoyed gardening, helping others in need, and his two favorite canines in the whole world his beloved Melvin and Slim.
Benny is survived by his son; Drew Mauney, Brother Cecil Mauney (Terri) both of Malvern Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ASPCA.org
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
