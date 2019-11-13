|
|
Bernie Jack Mosley, age 49, of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. God must have really needed a warrior, because he called Bernie home before he'd had the chance to see the new Star Wars movie.
Bernie was born on July 20, 1970, in Hot Springs, to Merna and James Mosley. He graduated from Lakeside High School in 1988, taking with him the perfect mullet and what would turn into a life-long love affair with Trans Ams.
In 1997, Malvern Police Department found themselves in need of an officer, so they decided to give Bernie a chance. He graduated from Basic Class 97-D, at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, then returned to his department with what little hair he had left on fire.
Bernie quickly endeared himself to his co-workers, with his upbeat personality and quirky sense of humor. He worked hard, loved meeting new people, and believed in treating everyone he encountered with compassion and respect. Bernie proved himself to be an asset to the department and slowly climbed the ranks, from Officer to Lieutenant.
He had a passion for training and contributed to the development of several new programs at his agency. He was a founding member of the Special Response Team, and one of the department's first K9 Officers. Bernie loved working with police dogs, and being K9 Plato's handler was one of his most cherished assignments.
Bernie loved his profession, but he knew there was nothing more important in life than family. He'd fallen in love with Tonya Ragsdale, and came to realize he didn't want to live his life without her. He popped the question, she said yes, and they were married on September 14, 2001. From this union, Bernie was blessed with daughter Bailey and son Chase.
In 2010, Bernie left Malvern PD and accepted a position with the Arkansas Attorney General's Office. Despite the new opportunities the job entailed, his heart wasn't in it, and Bernie knew it wasn't where he needed to be.
In 2011, Bernie accepted an Instructor position, at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. He spent most of his time teaching at the Camden campus, but also traveled around the state teaching specialized courses. In 2017, Bernie became the Training Supervisor for the newly created Central ALETA, at Camp Joseph T. Robinson.
Bernie earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Criminal Justice, from National Park Community College. He was a graduate of the 45th Management College, at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in Plano, Texas. He was also a graduate of University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute's School of Law Enforcement Supervision, and held a Certification in Force Science.
For the past 22 years, Bernie shared his passion for teaching with thousands of law enforcement officers. It was his personal mission, to train officers to be mentally, physically and tactically prepared for any encounter. Bernie knew that the information and skills he passed on could save an officer's life one day.
Giving up was never an option for Bernie - on the street, in the classroom, on the range, at home with his family, or when it came to battling ALS, which he was diagnosed with in 2018. Bernie was in the fight of his life, and refused to let the disease keep him from living his life. He found strength in his personal relationship with God, his family, and his friends. He was an inspiration to all who knew him, and will never be forgotten.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Tonya Ragsdale Mosley; his a son, Chase Mosley; his daughter, Bailey-Mosley McElmurray and her husband, Benjamin; his parents, Merna and James Mosley; a brother, Kevin Mosley; eight nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home (155 Section Line Rd, Hot Springs). Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Trinity Church (670 Panama Street). There will be a procession to Crestview Memorial Park (3077 E Grand Service Rd) for graveside services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019