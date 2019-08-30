Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Bert Scott


1949 - 2019
Bert Scott Obituary
Bert Scott, age 70, of Malvern passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Little Rock. He was born August 8, 1949, in Marshall, Arkansas the son of Wayne and Myrtle Mae Peoples Scott. He served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and worked as a plant operator at MidCon Gathering. He enjoyed collecting coins. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Gifford.
Bert fought a very hard fight against his cancer, he gave it his all to the very end.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Scott and brother, Bobby Clyde Scott, nephew Chris Jackson.
Survivors, mother, Myrtle Mae Scott of Harrison; daughter, Tonya Scott Lackey (Ronnie) of Malvern; sisters, Kay Jackson (Russell) of Malvern, Carolyn Sawyer (Chuck) of Lead Hill, Arkansas and Glenda Hulsey of Alpena; grandchildren, Alyssa Scott and Trey Paul and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, September 1, from 2:00-4:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2019
