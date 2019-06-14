|
Bertie Ferguson, age 93, of Benton passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Amberwood Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 11, 1926, in Benton, to the late John Raymond and Maggie Williams Robinson. Bertie was a baker for Archway Cookies, member of Holland Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was very active at the Benton Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father of her children, Charles Ferguson, siblings, Doris Criglow, Velma Nix, Rosie Taylor, her twin Virgie Ferguson, Willa Mae Nichols, Doyle and Carl Robinson.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Stafford of Benton, Carol Puryear, of Bryant, and Pamela Kinder (husband Dale) of Benton, sister, Annette Rucker of Oregon, grandchildren, Kelli Giffin (husband Robert), Robert Stafford, Jeffery Hawkins, Jennifer Clemons (husband Tommy), Amanda Hawkins, Dale Kinder Jr., Daniel Kinder, Great-grandchildren, Ryan Giffin, Matthew Giffin, and Megan Giffin, Abigail Kinder and Michaele Kinder and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 4:00-6:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Duff officiating. Burial will be at Fairplay Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 15, 2019