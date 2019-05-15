Berton Augusta Wood Johnson, age 97, of Malvern, was called home by her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born August 25, 1921 near Fordyce, the third daughter of Edmond Augusta and Pearl Augusta Gill Wood.

Mrs. Johnson was supportive of the war efforts when her husband was away serving in WWII by working at the Ford, Bacon, and Davis Ordinance Plant in Jacksonville suppling bullets to our troops. After moving to Malvern she worked many years at the local hospital caring for newborn babies and mothers until retirement in 1983.

She was a faithful member of the Rolla Methodist and Leau Fraiz Methodist Churches until her health no longer allowed her to attend. She was also a member of the Star of Bethlehem Eastern Star Chapter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Fred Johnson to whom she was married to on June 11, 1945, her siblings, Lillian Mills, Bernice Mann, Marie Harvey, Mary Gelvin, Elbert Wood, Floyd Wood and granddaughter-in-law Denise Kratz.

Survivors are her daughters, Freda Floyd and husband Jimmy of Pangburn, and Diane Kratz and husband Doug of Malvern, son, Don Johnson and wife Phyllis of Little Rock, brother, Bob Wood of Irving, Texas, grandchildren Tony Floyd and wife DeSonya, Leah Thompson, Carrie Gray and husband Greg, Jason Kratz, and Jeremy Kratz and wife Christie, seven great-grandchildren, special friend and neighbor, Vera Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:00 until 1:00pm at Regency.

Funeral will be Friday, May 17, 1:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with her Grandson Tony Floyd officiating. Burial is in Lono Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons and grandsons-in-law and Larry Johnson.

The family gives special thanks to Kindred Hospice, nurses Shelly, Diane and Troy, personal aide Stephanie, Dr. Bharamy, Dr. Rayaz, and caregivers Nancy and Jennifer Draper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leau Fraiz United Methodist Church or Lono Cemetery Assoc.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 15, 2019