Beth Wilson
1941 - 2020
Beth Wilson, age 79, of Malvern passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehab.  She was born May 24, 1941, in Dublin, Texas, the daughter of Luther Darrell and Allie Pauline Cook Jones.  Beth enjoyed crafting, quilting and decorating.  She was of the Methodist faith.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Jones and Garry Jones and sister, Paula Mulloy. 
Survivors, son, Stephen Wilson (Tracy) of Rockport; daughters,  Sandra Hodges (LB) of Dublin, Texas and Susan Hughes (Earl) of Malvern and Debra Dixon (Bob) of Owens, Texas; brother, Travis Jones of Dublin, Texas; sister, Kathy Schrimsher (William) of Selden, Texas; twelve grandsons, two granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
 
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 12 at 2:00pm at Cooper Cemetery with Brother Ricky Meeks officiating.
 
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Encore Nursing and Rehab for their loving care.
 
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
