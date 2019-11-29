|
|
Betty Jackson Cullins, age 90, of Gifford passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born December 8, 1928, in Gifford, the daughter of the late William "Dub" and Florence Clift Jackson. She was a member of Francois Missionary Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading the bible and newspaper. Betty also enjoyed crocheting and photography. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Carlee Cullins, whom she married December 28, 1946, brother, Jimmy Jackson and numerous relatives.
Survivors, daughter, Janis Taylor (husband, James) of Gifford; sister, Flora Mae Moore of Traskwood; grandchildren, Todd Taylor of Ft. Worth, Texas and Scott Taylor (wife, Jennifer) of Fountain, Colorado; great grandchildren, Colton Taylor and Keagan Taylor and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 1:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Brother W.A. Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Francois Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks Nurses and Staff at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation especially the Retreat Hall for their loving compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Arkansas , 10201 West Markham, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 or the Arkansas , PO Box 56481, Little Rock, AR 72215.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2019