Betty Jean Dupree Griffin, 64 of Malvern, Arkansas passed on October 26, 2020. She was born June 6, 1956 to the late Lenge Sr. and Clementine Hunter Dupree Sr. in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Betty was full of life, love, and laughter. She cherished her family and friends whom, she has touched throughout her years of life.She loved to worship the Lord; one of her favorite places to be was in the House of the Lord.
Betty was employed with the State of Arkansas as an Certified Nursing Assistant with Arkansas Health Center doing what she loved doing the most helping care for others. Betty was a wonderful CNA who took pride in making sure that her patients felt loved, received the best care and made sure they knew they had a friend in her. She later retired after completing 12 years of service at Arkansas Health center.
Betty attended church from childhood until the Lord called her home. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a member of True Believers Praise and Worship Sanctuary. she was baptized by Bishop Chris Penix and her brother Elder Marcus Goodman. She recently attended Unity Church of God in Christ in Hot Springs, Arkansas under Pastor Tyron Burnell.
Those left to cherish her memories include her Son: Ronald (Lyshonda)Dupree; Daughter: Chekela Griffin Johnson; Bonus Child: Amanda Griffin Butler; Brothers: Lenge (Patricia) Dupree Jr., David Ellis Sr., Elder Marcus(Sonja) Goodman; Sisters: Aletha Anderson, Arlette (John) Hill, Elaine Moore; Aunts: Mayme (Clint) Roberson, Ollie Hunter; Grandsons: DeVante Griffin, Jahkery (Quinella) Dupree, Darion Matlock, Jalen Dupree; Great Granddaughters: Indiya Dupree, Journee and NaRiya Matlock. Visitation: 12noon-4pm October 5th at funeral home. Celebration of Life: 11am October 6, 2020 at True Believers Praise & Worship Sanctuary. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com
