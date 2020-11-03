Betty Jean Goodman Pierce, age 86, of Malvern passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born January 21, 1934, in Malvern, the daughter of the late Mace and Mamie Alice Paul Goodman. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Goodman; sister, Carolyn Beasley and great-great grandchild, Gabriel Wood.
Survivors, spouse, Billie G. Pierce; son, Darrell Pierce (Linda) of Malvern; daughter, Terri Lucas of Waxahachie, Texas; grandchildren, Neal Lucas, Nicholas Lucas, Destiny Shuffield, Heather Jaros, Clint Coffman and Catlin Wood; great grandchildren, Xander Lucas, Malina Lucas, Alexa Lucas, Cameron Coffman, Samantha York, Jonathan Crouch, Anthony Crouch, Bradley Crouch, Danielle Mahoney, Drew Coffman, Gabbie Foster, Madison Foster, Juliet Jaros, Jayce Wood, Lyric West, Bentley Wood and Jasper Shuffield.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00am at Damascus Cemetery with Brother James Lloyd Pierce and Brother Rickey Poynor officiating. Pallbearers will be Robert Goodman, Steve Lucas, Steve Kratz, Herbert David, Buddy Hathcock and Clint Coffman.
