Betty Kathryn Myrick age 82 of Magnet Cove went home to be with her Lord on April 12, 2019. She was born April 11, 1937 in DeQueen AR to the late Joe and Ruth McCauley Krudwig. Betty loved life, family, people and her God. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and met him face to face Friday evening when he called her home. She loved to read any book and God's word the Holy Bible was her favorite book. Betty graduated from Malvern High School and then continued her education at Ouachita Baptist College now a university in 1960, and then to seminary in Texas. She was a foreign missionary for the Southern Baptist Convention, serving in Hong Kong, Mexico, and later in Ecuador as a church starter. She married Bob Myrick, a pastor in 1999 and served with him faithfully including a year in Germany with the First Baptist Church of Kitzigen. She loved to sing for her Lord and did so with much grace and beauty every time she was given the opportunity. The word NO was never an option when it came to worshipping her Heavenly Father. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Betty will be greatly and deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband Bob Myrick to whom she married on August 7, 1999, sons: Jason (Sandy) Whitlow of Flint TX, William Todd (Tracy) Myrick of GA, and Travis (Sandra) Myrick of Malvern, daughters: Emily Hudson of Riverside CA, and Tony Myrick of Zillah WA, grandchildren: Rebecca (Anthony) Valenzuela, Rachel Kathryn Hudson, Steven(Christa) Myrick, Kailah Gregory, Bryan Myrick, Courtney Myrick and Lucas Clark, great-great grandchildren: Layla Gregory and Anastasia Myrick, and one sister: Lucy (James) Rosewell of St. Louis MO.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 16, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday April 17, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donis Smead and Bro. Jeff Efird officiating. Burial will follow in Shadowlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Myrick, Travis Myrick, Larry Myrick, Sherman Lee, Nickey Strahan, and Ralph Davis.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary