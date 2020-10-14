Betty McCoy Tyer, age 92 of Malvern, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 11, 2020 at a hospital in Hot Springs. She was born February 7, 1928 in Brinkley, AR to the late Thomas McCoy and Hazel McCoy of Patterson, AR. Betty was married to the late W.D. "Bill" Tyer in 1947 in McCrory, AR. They were married for 42 years until his sudden death in 1989.
Betty was a resident of Hot Springs, AR for 18 years and Malvern, AR for 54 years. She graduated McCrory School District with outstanding honors and a scholarship to attend College of the Ozarks in Clarksville, AR. She began her teaching career in 1949 at Fountain Lake School District and Cutter Morning Star School District. She worked with Malvern School District as a substitute teacher until filling in for the bookkeeper and secretary for the Malvern High School principle. She kept this position until her retirement in 1986. She felt her ability to assist students and help with their concerns was a blessing. Many of those teachers and students continued to keep in touch with her for as long as she lived.
Betty loved to travel, and with Bills ownership of Corder Tyer Chevrolet, Betty was able to travel with Bill to many interesting places inside the United States and outside the country. She loved making stained glass and window pieces. She was spotlighted in an Ouachita Magazine article for one of her stained-glass pieces.
Betty was an active member of the First Methodist Church, the Friendship Class, Methodist Circles and seldom missed a Sunday worship. She was a past member of Malvern Business Women and a member of PEO. She enjoyed her time with the Arkansas-Spa City Good Sams Club serving as historian and park host coordinator while promoting volunteering at the state parks. She was proud when her Good Sams chapter was presented the Arkansas Diamond award from Arkansas State Parks and Tourism in 2009, for the most volunteered hours of any group.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Janet Tyer Gilbert in 2019 and her son-in-law Jerry Braughton in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Tyer Braughton, four grandchildren, Mindy and Sandy Hawkins, Tom and Karen Braughton, Kelly and Jamie Gilbert, Mary and Shaun Kitchens, six great-grandchildren, Hailey Belle Hawkins, Connor and Cael Braughton, Grace Ann and Jace Gilbert, and Molly Elizabeth Kitchens, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Friday, October 16 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers Hon. Chris Williams, Chris Walthall, Mike Burris, Mark Smith, Shane Gregory, and Elton Robbins.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face covering required.
The family would like to personally thank The Crossing, Encore Health and Rehab, St. Vincent hospital/ICU and Dr. Cary Cordell.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in Bettys name to the First Methodist Church in Malvern AR, The Great American Cancer fund, or the Good Sam Benevolent Fund.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.