Beverly Joan Rybard age 68 of Malvern, passed away May 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 10, 1951 in Malvern to the late Oran A. and Opal M. Smoke-Kemp Rogers. Other than a homemaker she was a loving wife, mother, and Nonny. She was a member of Damascus Missionary Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vernon, Oran, Terry, Dean, and Denny Rogers, Jo Bridges and Arlene Howton.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth E. (Bud) Rybard to whom she married on July 7, 1969, sons Glen (Tessa) Rybard and David Rybard all of Malvern, grandchildren, Nick, Erin, and Luke Rybard, sisters, Gean Guidry of Baton Rouge LA, Donna Gage of Leola, her extended family Tammy Davis of Maumelle and Lindsey Green of Magnet Cove, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday May 18, 10:00am at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Rickey Poynor and Bro. Billy Bosley officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Damascus Cemetery Fund c/o Secretary Bud Rybard 1141 Riggans Road Malvern AR 72104.

