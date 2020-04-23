|
Beverly June Smith, age 71 of Malvern, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Benton, Arkansas on June 30, 1948 to the late Coy Cullins and Alta Powell Cullins. Reared and educated in Benton, she had been a Malvern resident for many years. For 25 years, she was a certified nurses assistant at Arbor Oaks Health and Rehabilitation. She attended the Poyen Assembly of God Church. Beverly was a devoted mother.
She is survived by her children, John Parker and William Parker, and Vivian Smallwood; by a sister, Jill McJunkin, a nephew, Steven Cullins, a care giver Allan Cook; and by several grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2020